UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the 2020 UK-Africa investment summit made reference to a popular old Akan proverb which says “All fingers are not the same.”

In his speech, the leader of the UK Conservative Party said “There is wisdom in these Akan proverbs”

Mr. Johnson used the proverb to buttress his point on why the UK is one of the biggest partners of countries across Africa, while calling for greater cooperation among Great Britain and its allies.

In his speech, Mr. Johnson said Africans will benefit from Brexit after announcing funding for Africa countries.

The proverb used by Mr. Johnson in Twi translates as “Nsateaa nyinaa nnyɛ pɛ” and highlights the unique strengths and competencies of each individual, group or organisation.



This year’s UK-Africa Summit is aimed at strengthening the UK-Africa partnership to build a secure and prosperous future for all citizens through economic development, trade and investment as well as addressing security needs and meeting global challenges.

The summit also serves as a major milestone for the UK and their enduring partnership with Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was among some other Africa leaders and top business professionals at the summit.