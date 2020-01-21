The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced 27 deals worth over £6.5 billion for some African countries.
As part of the current UK-Africa Investment Summit, Ghana stands to benefit from three projects amounting to £326 million.
The deals include a £120 million export contract for the upgrade of the teaching hospital in Kumasi and a £40 million Contracta Construction UK deal for the development of the New Kumasi Airport as well as a £60 million funding for a new 250-bed capacity hospital for Koforidua.
Other projects include the Tema Aflao road project worth £80 million as well as a £26 million Aqua Africa export contract for the supply of solar-powered water filtration systems in Ghana.
UK through the summit is actively looking to form a strong trading and investment relationship with African nations, which will hopefully benefit businesses on both continents for years to come.
Below are the deals announced by the UK government:
- Aggreko signed an £80m contact extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire
- Airbus sold £80m of aircraft in Egypt
- Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest £26m in Tunisian gas assets.
- Aqua Africa win £26m export contract to supply solar powered water filtration systems in Ghana.
- Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique
- BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.
- Bombardier’s £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.
- Contracta Construction UK win £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.
- Contracta Construction UK win £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.
- Diageo invest £167m to improved sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.
- Globeleq invest £50m to help build of Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.
- GSK invest £5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.
- Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Kenya.
- Lagan Group win a £185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.
- Lloyds Register invest £0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.
- Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.
- Matalan invest £25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.
- Moy Park to export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.
- Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.
- NMS Infrastructure invest £222m in the construction of 6 hospitals in Côte D’Ivoire.
- Rolls Royce purchase £50m of aircraft engines in Egypt.
- Savannah invest £315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.
- Tex ATC install 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m in Nigeria.
- Trilliant install £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.
- Tullow invest £1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.
- Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to provide 250 new beds for a general hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.
- Unatrac win a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.