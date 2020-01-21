The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced 27 deals worth over £6.5 billion for some African countries.

As part of the current UK-Africa Investment Summit, Ghana stands to benefit from three projects amounting to £326 million.

The deals include a £120 million export contract for the upgrade of the teaching hospital in Kumasi and a £40 million Contracta Construction UK deal for the development of the New Kumasi Airport as well as a £60 million funding for a new 250-bed capacity hospital for Koforidua.

Other projects include the Tema Aflao road project worth £80 million as well as a £26 million Aqua Africa export contract for the supply of solar-powered water filtration systems in Ghana.

UK through the summit is actively looking to form a strong trading and investment relationship with African nations, which will hopefully benefit businesses on both continents for years to come.

Below are the deals announced by the UK government: