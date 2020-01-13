Government will soon announce an interim Governing Council for the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The university will also begin admitting students beginning September 2020.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Education in-charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwasi Yankah when he inspected the state of work at the Somanya campus of the university over the weekend.

The construction of the Somanya campus of UESD officially commenced on January 9, 2018, with an expected completion date of January 8, 2020.

But after exactly 2 years, Messrs Contacta Construzioni Italia, the contractor working on the project said it is about 95% done.

The phase one of the project was estimated to cost €45,575,000.

The Minister said the interim governing council will help manage the affairs of the university with regards to recruitments and administrative structures.

Addressing the media during the site visit, Prof. Kwasi Yankah said names of the members of the interim governing council have been forwarded to the appropriate quarters for the necessary processes to commence.

“Names of the governing council has been submitted and processes has started, very soon you will hear from government particularly since the project itself is about over and we have to set the administrative structures and process to ensure that the reopening comes on as scheduled,” he said.

“I can assure you that by the set opening date in September this year, the entire campus will be set for students to be admitted,” Prof. Yankah added.