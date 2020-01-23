Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has been sued by a lady in the United States of America.

The lady claimed Funny Face owes her about $53,105.53.

A writ sighted by citinewsroom.com alleged that Funny Face took monies from the woman, Mary Ama Boansi, upon the promise that he would marry her but failed to pay back when the relationship turned sour.

According to the writ, the Plaintiff (Mary Ama Amoasi) met the Defendant (Funny Face) some time in June 2016 and became friends with him.

It further stated that Funny Face later fell in love with the woman and proposed marriage to her.

In view of the love she had for him, she allegedlyfooted a lot of bills for Funny Face for his movie projects.

Even though Funny Face according to the writ promised to pay back the money, he has not yet done that.

The Plaintiff, is therefore, asking the court to among other things direct Funny Face to pay her $53,105.53 or its Ghana cedi equivalent (plus interest at bank rate) being the total sum of money she allegedly gave the comedian.

She also want the court to order Funny Face to pay interest on the said amount.

Ama Amoasi also want the court to declare that Funny Face defrauded her by “false pretenses.”

Popularly known in the ‘Chorkor Trotro’ and ‘Cow and Chicken’ television series, Funny Face is currently out with another television production called ‘Kasoa Trotro.’

See copies of the writ below: