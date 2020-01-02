Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced his commitment to working with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) in Accra to lessen the burden of the underprivileged in the region.

This includes collaborating with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to get a permanent land to accommodate over 60,000 street children.

He made the announcement when he and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, hosted dozens of cured lepers and street children at their residence to mark New Year’s Day.

“We don’t want street children to stay on the street. With about sixty to eighty thousand street children in Accra, we need to get them into accommodations, we need to get them into schools, we need to get them into training for crafts. And I know that, plans are underway through the Mayor of Accra’s Initiative to provide lands so that, a building can be done whereby many of these street children can be housed and fed and also educated and trained,” he noted.

The Vice President further assured the beneficiaries of government’s support towards the Accra Mayor’s initiative and called for greater commitment from stakeholders in order to come out with solutions for the problems affecting lepers and the disadvantaged.

“I think this is where government can also help and this is why we are also doing everything that we can to stretch a hand to implement policies that will help the poor and the disadvantaged in society. And so if you look at the things that we are trying to do, it is very much in this direction. Of course, it is not going to be resolved overnight, but I think that as we focus and pay attention to that issue, we will come up with solutions over time. I know that the Mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowah is very very committed and we know that he has been working with Father Campbell,” he added.

VEEP parties with lepers and street kids

In his ongoing quest to reduce the stigma suffered by victims of leprosy, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also a Patron of the Lepers Aid Ghana, and his wife have always made it a point to put smiles on the faces of lepers and street children.

This gesture which has been ongoing to over two years was no different this time as the smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries tell how this gesture is of a relief to them.

Most of them who were drawn from the Weija, Ho and Ankaful Leprosarium, danced and feted with the second family.

Other dignitaries who graced the event include Hajia Samira Bawumia, Rev Father Campbell, the mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowah and some Members of Parliament.