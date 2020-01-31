The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to convene a meeting between its IT team and the technical teams of the various political parties in a further push for consensus on compiling a new voters’ register.

This is the Commission’s resolution from a fruitless meeting held with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (EC) on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

According to a statement signed by the EC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the position is based on the observation that though a majority of IPAC members agreed on the need for a new voter management solution, some urged the EC to put in place measures to ensure data security and integrity.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance against the compilation of a new register says it will continue with its mass protests unabated.

National Chairman of the People’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah who is part of the political parties opposed to the EC’s plan to compile a new voters’ register said they were unconvinced by the happenings at the meeting.

“As it stands now, we have not had any clear way so our Tuesday march to the EC is coming on. WE have our activities to embark on and we intend to go on.”

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his side was generally satisfied with the meeting and noted that the Advisory Committee is set to officially offer advice to the Commission.

“The committee of eminent persons assured that they have heard all the presentations. They believe that each side has made very reasonable contributions so they are going to formulate their advice and then present it to the Electoral Commission with input on everything that has been said here.”