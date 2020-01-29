Management of the Neoplan Ghana Limited has commended the government’s effort to help revive the struggling company.

The company was scheduled for closure on Friday 31st January 2020 due to lack of financial support and contracts.

But, in a recent development, the Ministry of Trades and Industry has intervened, asking management to hold on with its scheduled closure as it finds a lasting solution to the issue.

According to the Managing Director of the company, George Nassar, his outfit believes the Ministry will intervene to fix the current challenges of the firm.

“We had a meeting with the Ministry of Trade and they are very concerned about what is happening and they wanted to find a way to fix issues. They are working to solve the issue and the Minister himself was concerned about the issue. So I strongly believe that they can assist us. They asked us to wait for a while to see what we can do to solve the issue. Yesterday’s meeting was very fruitful. The Ministry is doing a perfect job in terms of how to handle this matter,” he said.

Background

Government had already given the assurance that it will revamp the dying company if it received a petition from the management of Neoplan Ghana Limited requesting for its intervention in the operations of the company.

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, although confirming yesterday [Tuesday] that the presidency had received the petition but had not gotten to President Akufo-Addo’s office, noted that the President will act on it once he received it.

“It might have gotten to the Presidency but there are processes before it gets to the office of the President so it hasn’t reached the President yet. So per my information, it has reached the Presidency but it hasn’t gotten to the President’s table yet. I’m sure by close of day today, it would have gotten to the President. The President has to look at it and then from there, he can then direct as to what has to be done,” he noted.

This was amidst calls by several groups tasking the government to save the company, especially because it was a major shareholder of the firm.

One of such groups was the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) who asked Akufo-Addo “to intervene and save the collapsing Neoplan (Ghana) Limited since his appointees at the Transport Ministry have failed woefully to support the Company.”