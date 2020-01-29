Barclays Bank Ghana has distanced itself from a video being circulated on social media with its logo on it.

The bank, which is changing its name to Absa, in a statement also said its marketing team has not sanctioned any video using the song “Ataa Adwoa” from internet sensation Bosom Pyung.

In the said video being circulated on social media, popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly knows as Lilwin, is seen mimicking Bosom Pyung as “Ataa Adwoa” plays in the background.

The video, which has attracted a barrage of criticism from social media users, had the “Absa” logo on it.

The owner of the song, Bosom Pyung in a tweet described the video as “unfair”

This is so Unfair Barclays Bank / ABSA 🙅🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VL9vH8N2wr — AwiesU (@bosom_pyung) January 29, 2020

Aside from distancing itself, the bank further cautioned the public to desist from using its logo inappropriately.

“Our attention has been drawn to a music video with the song “Attaa Adwoa” circulating on social media with the Absa logo.

“We wish to distance ourselves from the said video and to state that neither Absa nor Barclays has commissioned anyone to produce of use our logo for such a production. We have further instructed them to desist from the use of the Absa logo as well as further sharing of the said video.”

The bank in its statement also assured the public on its commitment towards improving the banking needs and the lives of their clients, and Ghana as a whole.

“Our commitment to our customers and Ghana remains stronger than ever. We will continue in our role as a bank to connect the ambitions of our customers, communities and Ghanaians with financial resources, services and opportunities in innovative ways to bring their possibilities in life.”

Barclays Bank to change to Absa group limited

In July 2018, the Barclays Africa Group Limited officially changed its name to Absa Group Limited.

The bank said it woul rename its subsidiaries in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia over a two year period, subject to approvals.

Barclays Bank Ghana is set to be renamed Absa in February 2020.