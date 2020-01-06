Comedian OB Amponsah has suggested that the entertainment industry employs psychologists who will see to it that performers are fit before they mount stages.

This comes after he was lashed for sharing a Mahama joke at Decemba 2 Rememba.

In an interview with Dziffa Akua Ametam on Citi TV, he said the threats and criticism got to him so much that he needed some to speak to.

OB said even though he was able to make people laugh at the Night of 1026 Laughs, he was not in his usual element.

“I had a show on 26th December 2019. I was messed up. I did not have the mental strength to go on stage. I did well because I was paid for it,” he said.

“The point I am making is that we need people who psyche entertainers before a show. Because in my case I really needed someone to sit me down and give me some words of encouragement,” he added.

OB recently thrilled patrons at Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba with lung-splitting jokes that got him a lot of positive reviews.

The low moment, however, was when he made a joke about the meaning of the name Mahama – equating it to corruption. Even though he quickly issued a disclaimer that it was a joke, some people (especially members of the NDC) took offence.

After the show, he received a lot of flak for that joke. He consequently issued an apology.

He recounts that he even got threats from people who felt offended by the joke.

He will be hosting a show dubbed ‘Political Refugee’ on January 18, 2020, at the Snap Cinema inside the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

He says “it is basically about me sharing my pain about the stuff I went through when I tried telling a political joke. It’s me laughing at my pain.