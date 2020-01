Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana says work to restore data connectivity is 50 percent complete.

After complaints from MTN customers over their inability to access various data services since Thursday, the telecom firm says customers can “now experience appreciable speed levels with picture, video and general downloads as well as WhatsApp and International Outgoing calls.”

MTN in a statement explained that connectivity was interrupted over the last two days because of “a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which affected six Operators in six West African Countries and beyond.”

“This situation affected our internet services, due specifically to issues with the West Africa Cable System (WACS),” it added.

MTN concluded the statement by saying it will continue to “work tirelessly on fully resolving the mobile data connectivity issues in the shortest possible time.”

Other countries across the coast of West, Central and southern Africa have also suffered slow internet connectivity since Thursday.

The West Africa Cable System (WACS) is in the Atlantic Ocean and connect many other African countries to Europe, according to Openserve, a unit of Telkom SA SOC Ltd.

Find below the full MTN statement

MTN ASSURES CUSTOMERS THAT CONNECTIVITY ISSUES IN GHANA ARE BEING RESOLVED.

MTN Ghana confirms that significant progress has been achieved in restoring the mobile data connectivity issues. The restoration has commenced and so far we have attained 50% resolution.

You can now experience appreciable speed levels with picture, video and general downloads as well as WhatsApp and International Outgoing calls. Updates will be shared as more progress is made.

Connectivity was interrupted over the last two days as a result of a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which affected six Operators in six West African Countries and beyond. This situation affected our internet services, due specifically to issues with the West Africa Cable System (WACS).

MTN is committed to providing you with the best experience and wishes to thank you, our loyal and valued customers, for your patience during this difficult period. We will continue to work tirelessly on fully resolving the mobile data connectivity issues in the shortest possible time.

We thank all our cherished customers for their patience during this period.

Thank you.