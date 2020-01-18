Ms. Grace Dinu, the Officer-in-charge of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) of the World Vision International (WVI), a non- governmental organisation, says the organisation within the past three years, has spent over Gh¢100,000 to aid efforts at ending open defecation in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District.

This involved the construction of institutional latrines with menstrual hygiene facilities and support to vulnerable households to build their own toilets.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Tease, she said, the NGO had been working hand-in-hand with the district assembly and the Afram Plains Development Organisation (APDO) to support the communities to end unhealthy practise of defecating in the open environment.

She said they had so far supported 40 vulnerable households and five schools with toilets.

Ms. Dinu expressed worry about the situation where over 30 per cent of basic schools in the country lacked access to toilet facilities and asked that more was done to change that.

She said the NGO had supported the training of 10 latrine construction artisans and 20 natural leaders to champion the cause of improved sanitation in their various communities.

Environmental Health Officers (EHO) had also been trained on the implementation of Rural Sanitation Model and Strategy (RSMs), designed to help promote community-led sanitation, to make things better.