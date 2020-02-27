The police have arrested over 100 motorcyclists plying the Shiashie-East Legon route for various road offences.

According to the police, Thursday’s operation was part of a larger plan to deal with the high level of indiscipline by some of these cyclists.

Speaking to Citi News, the East Legon Police Commander, Superintendent Kwame Afari said they will arraign all those found culpable.

“There’s a lot of nuisance going on as far as the use of these motorbikes is concerned. Two people on a bike will meet a lady and snatch her bag and take everything in it. Motorbikes are easily used to commit a crime and there is the need to take some action against them.”

“We are going to process them for the offences therein, either they are riding without a license, insurance or a valid roadworthy. And we’ll also assess whether when riding, they were in helmet or not. So we’ll do all these and then whoever falls foul of any of these laws, we’ll process the person and prosecute,” he said.

But some of the arrested motorcyclists pleaded innocence when Citi News spoke to them.

“I’m saying that there is no problem except that when you’re riding, they stop you, confiscate your motor, take it from you, without asking for your papers and anything of that sort. That is the painful aspect because some of us have our license, roadworthy, and insurance. What else do you need from us again? Once I have all these, I have the right to ride my motorbike and it needs not to be confiscated. If you’ll confiscate it, you do so for a reason,” one gentleman complained.

Another motor rider also said: “I have my everything. And they say they want to take me to the office. I haven’t done anything. If you stop me and ask about my license, insurance and roadworthy, I’ll understand. But I don’t why they’ve arrested me. And tomorrow my children will go to school.”

Over the weekend, police in Dansoman, led by the Divisional Police Commander, ACP Isaac Asante, seized 105 motorcycles suspected to be used for criminal activities.

This happened after the Division, on the morning of Sunday, February 23, embarked on an operation to clamp down on the use of motorcycles for criminal activities within the area.

The police, in a communique sighted by citinewsroom.com, indicated that the motorcycles were being screened for further action.

A similar operation was done at the Korle-Bu district where 85 motorcycles and 14 tricycles were impounded.