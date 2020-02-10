The 2020 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates begins today, Monday, February 10, 2020 across the country.

It will end on Friday, February 14, 2020.

2,154 students made up of 1,210 males and 944 females are expected to take part in this examination.

Officials of the exam body – West African Examination Council (WAEC) have said that 11 centres are to be used for the exams.

Only candidates who previously sat for BECE but could not make the required grade(s) and first-time candidates who must be 16 years and above are allowed to sit for the examination.

The Council has already wished all candidates success in their papers and urged the supervisors and invigilators to be vigilant during the examination.

About BECE for private candidates

The examination is for both certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

The examination is conducted in the regional capitals of Ghana in February each year.