The Ghana Statistical Service hopes to complete this year’s population and housing census within two weeks.

This comes after it announced June 28 as the new date for the commencement of the exercise.

The nationwide enumeration exercise was originally scheduled for March but had to be rescheduled due to technical challenges.

Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said he expects the process to be smooth.

“The tentative day announced is 28th June but usually the field workers will start some preparatory activities before that day.”

“What will happen the night on that day [28th June, 2020] is they are going to be pulling out persons who will be found in hotels and guest houses. Then 29th we move from structure to structure and interview various households. The exercise will last for two weeks.”

The service expects to recruit 70,000 enumerators for the exercise.

The census was initially set to begin on March 15, 2020, with the first two weeks expected to be used for listing, a process that comprises the zoning and coding of the number of houses and structures to be covered in the census.

It was however rescheduled to June 28, 2020,

The Ghana Statistical Service had already served notice that there was the possibility that the 2020 population and housing census could be delayed if some existing on-field challenges were not resolved.

But observations from the completed field census mapping exercise necessitated the change in date.

The Service said it now needs to redesign technological interventions required for complete coverage, enhanced accuracy and timely release of the census results.