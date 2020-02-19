The Ghana Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Creative Arts and Culture, has launched the 2020 edition of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival at Mpraeso in Kwahu.

The event will run from April 10 to April 13 on the theme: “Soaring Beyond The Return”.

High profile pilots from USA, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and other countries will join some locally-trained pilots to fly merrymakers.

Speaking at the official launch in Kwahu, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ekow Sampson, said the GTA will continue to deepen its core mandate of promoting local tourism to boost the economy.

“One of the mandates of the Ghana Tourism Authority is to promote domestic tourism in the country and the Kwahu paragliding is one of the activities we embark to promote domestic tourism. Domestic Tourism has the propensity to create jobs, increase revenue and enhance national cohesion, the paragliding festival introduced in 2005 has helped tremendously to achieve this global mandate of the Ghana Tourism Authority”.

Patrons who want to enjoy the paragliding experience will have to pay GHS 500 to fly, which is a sharp increase on the GHS 350.00 patrons paid last year.

Speaking to Citi News on the new price, Mr. Sampson assured that a special discount had been arranged for Ghanaians.

“This year those who wish to fly will have to pay GHC 500.00 to experience the paragliding, that is our friends from other countries but a special discount will be given to the local people for them to also experience the excitement in the air.”

Call for investment

The Authority also called on business owners in the country and in the diaspora to make an effort and invest in the country’s tourism.

According to the GTA majority of business owners and the private sector can take advantage of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival to expand their businesses.

Over the years, several business owners travel from other regions and even other neighbouring countries to Kwahu during the paragliding festival to sell their goods and make extra income something which the GTA believes keeps improving the local economy.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs at the Mpraesohene’s palace during the media launch of the 2020 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival, Mr. Sampson called on the chiefs to support this year’s event.

“We want everyone to support this festival, especially those from Kwahu to come on board and make this year’s event exceptional and memorable.”

“In addition, I want to call on all sponsors to advertise their companies and products in the Kwahu Easter Travel Guide which GTA is about to publish. As we look forward to celebrating the 2020 festival let’s continue to work assiduously in unity, peace and development to ensure this event continues to thrive in Kwahu area, Ghana and beyond.”