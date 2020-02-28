An Afrobarometre survey by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) indicates that 85% of Ghanaians perceive judges and magistrates as corrupt.

According to the report, more than eight in 10 Ghanaians say at least some judges and magistrates are corrupt, including 40% who say almost all court officials are corrupt.

Fewer than half of the respondents say they somewhat trust the courts.

While most Ghanaians endorse the legitimacy of the courts, they also see court officials as corrupt and untrustworthy and believe people are treated unequally under the law.

The findings show that among those who had contact with the justice system during the previous year, many rate the system as high on corruption and low on fairness and transparency.

The survey also said the courts are biased and tend to favour the rich.

About Afrobarometer

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues across more than 35 countries in Africa.

Six rounds of surveys were conducted between 1999 and 2015, and Round 7 surveys (2016/2018) are currently underway.

Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice with nationally representative samples.

The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), interviewed 2,400 adult Ghanaians between September 9 and 25, 2017.

A sample of this size yields results with a margin of error of +/-2% at a 95% confidence level. Previous surveys have been conducted in Ghana in 1999, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, and 2014.