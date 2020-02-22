The 46-year-old woman, Comfort Owusu Afriyie who was allegedly killed at the Cedar Crescent hotel in Kumasi earlier this year, has been laid to rest today, Saturday, February 22, 2020.

According to prosecutors, the main suspect, Edwin Awuku went to the Cedar Crescent hotel with Comfort Owusu Afriyie on 1st January 2020 but killed her around midnight.

The police further added that Edwin Awuku after carrying out the act, went to inform his wife and they went back to the hotel to report that they were attacked by some people and Comfort died in the process.

The couple were subsequently arrested and have been on remand for some time now.

The family members and neighbours are calling for justice to be served.

They are also calling on law enforcement agencies and the security services to work hard in addressing unresolved murder cases in the Ashanti Region to serve as a deterrent to others.

Joshua Nana Yeboah, a neighbour of the deceased, speaking to Citi News said: “I feel the law enforcement agencies should be up and doing. For someone to lose her mum in a shooting case like this, the law must take its course. And for the family to come and not find the prosecutors there, I don’t think it’s the right way for things to be done. So I entreat the judicial system to do what they can to help the family. They should bring the culprits to book to serve as a deterrent for other people. The delay in the case is really causing fear and panic. People are not in good terms with what is going on.”

During the last court hearing on Friday, some family members went on rampage as they attempted to physically assault the two suspects, Edwin Awuku and his wife Belinda Awuku.

The prosecutor and the defence lawyer failed to appear in court for the second consecutive time, which some family members described as attempts to cause unnecessary delays.

On the back of this, the magistrate, Her Worship Rosemarie Afua Asante adjourned the case to 5th March 2020.

Background

Edwin Awuku who is a driver at the Bank of Ghana in Kumasi, and the deceased, Comfort Owusu Afriyie went to book a room at the Cedar Crescent hotel together on Wednesday, 1st January 2020 at 9 pm.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Supt. Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw, their investigations showed that the accused and the deceased then left the hotel but returned around 11 pm and the accused allegedly shot Comfort Owusu Afriyie shortly after that.

The prosecution continued that Edwin Awuku after realizing that the girlfriend, Comfort, had died, took his phone, the victim’s phone and the pistol home and hid them in his house and informed his wife of the act.

His wife then joined him to go back to the hotel to report that armed robbers had attacked them, leading to the death of one person and Edwin Awuku sustaining injuries in his forefinger.