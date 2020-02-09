The Ghana Registered Nurses And Midwives’ Association has called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify its investigations into the murder of Ms. Ruth Ama Eshun, a Registered Community Health Nurse.

The lifeless body of Ms. Eshun was found at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, a few meters to her home last week.

President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori- Ampofo in a statement condemned the act.

“The GRNMA strongly condemns this dastardly and inhumane act and appeal to the Ghana Police Service to investigate this matter with the urgency it deserves and bring the perpetrators to book,” the statement read.

Ms. Eshun was last seen by her colleagues leaving the Sewua Health Centre, where she worked, on Monday, February 3rd, 2020.

Assemblyman for the area, Prince Adutwum confirmed that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue.

“The Nurse left work in the morning. According to a doctor at the Sewua health centre, she closed from work at about 3pm. She then left to town for her personal errands. She stays at the new site in the area so when she was returning home, that was when she met some unscrupulous persons who murdered her.”

Meanwhile, the Association is calling on The Ministry Of Health and the Ghana Health Service to expedite action to provide accommodation for its members whose residence is far from the workplace.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the association, Perpetual Ofori- Ampofo pleaded with the government to ensure safety and security to curb the increasing spate of murder.

“We are calling on the agencies to ensure that they liaise with the Assemblies so that when it comes to accommodation, something can be arranged within the facilities so that nurses who are working in such communities will not be exposed to danger,” she said.