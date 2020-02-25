The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the shooting of an officer of the Motor Traffic And Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service on the outskirts Adanwomase near Bonwire in the Ashanti Region.

The victim, General Sergeant Christian Klomega was attacked last week Thursday and sustained several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Asonomaso Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was he was stabilized.

“He had travelled to Ejisu and on his return to his station, he was attacked by some armed men. His vehicle was shot into and he escaped but got injured in the process,” the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, DSP Godwin Ahianyo said to Citi News.

“As we speak he has been operated upon and is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital,” he added.

DSP Ahianyo said the police suspect that the assailants were “armed robbers who had gone to block the main road to perpetrate crime.”