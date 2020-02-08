Two children have been confirmed dead after a fire gutted the building they were in at Donoso in the Ejisu Juabeng municipality on the evening of Friday, February 7.

The burnt bodies of the children were recovered by fire service personnel who arrived to fight the fire.

The deceased comprised a boy, aged four-years-old, and a girl who was two-years-old.

The fire, at a six-bedroom apartment, started around 6:30 pm on the day, the fire service have said.

According to preliminary investigations, the blaze is believed to have started in one of the bedrooms from the ceiling.

A distress call was made to the Fire Service personnel at 7:31 pm, following which it took them 20 minutes to get to the scene.

The Ashanti Region Public Relations Officer for the Service, Assistant Divisional Officer 1 Desmond Ackah, told Citi News it took personnel about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.

“There was little we could do, because of the rapid spread and the intensity of the blaze, to salvage anything from such an incident,” he noted.

The personnel were, however, able to protect adjoining structures from the fire.

ADO1 Ackah bemoaned that fact personnel could have been on the scene earlier if a call to them had been made quicker.

He also noted that damaged bridge in the community-made their journey longer.

“We could have just used about five minutes to get to the fire scene but for a bridge that has been damaged for more than a year now within the Donaso community so we had to use an alternate route that took about 21 minutes.”

As investigations continue, the service is suspecting an electrical fault as the cause of the fire.

“Our investigation points to the fact that barely some weeks ago, they had electrical challenges and therefore they sought the services of an electrician,” ADO1 Ackah said.