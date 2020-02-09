President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A statement from the Presidency said Nana Akufo-Addo left the country on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 9th to 10th February 2020.

It is on the theme: “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

President Akufo-Addo according to the statement was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP; Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery; and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 10th February, 2020, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” the statement added.