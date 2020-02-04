President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 3rd February 2020, on his tour of the Savannah Region, assured the chiefs and people of Kpalbe that all link roads and those out of the town will be fixed.

This follows an appeal made to the President by the Kpembewura Banbagi Ndefuso at a durbar of chiefs and people of the area, to ensure contractors speed up work on the 137-kilometre Tamale-Makango road.

“The road system in our country has been poor. That is why we have decided that we are devoting this year to the ‘Year of the roads’ so that the development of the roads will not be in a green book. It will not be a statement by the President but people will see it. That is why I have come here to assure you that the Tamale-Makango roads will be completed,” he noted.

According to Kpembewura, delay on the road is affecting the movement of goods and services contributing negatively to the livelihood of the people.

“East Gonja is still calling on you urgently for the following support. First of all, that the speedy work on the Tamale-Makango road will be completed. I am on it because we don’t know whether we have incurred the wrath of some of the gods because successive governments come and go without working on the roads. But through no effort, I think two contractors are working on it. Mr. President, we are on our knees for you to take a look at these roads seriously,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a two-day working tour of the Savanah and Upper West regions beginning from Monday, 3rd February 2020.

The visit which started from the Savannah Region with a call on the Kpembewura and Banbange Ndafoso IV, also saw the President inspecting rehabilitated works at the Salaga Water System in the Salaga North Constituency.

He ended the first day of his tour with the inspection of work on the Tamale-Salaga-Mankango road, and the Bunjai-Fulfulso road.