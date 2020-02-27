The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has asked traditional rulers to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service in exposing people involved in crimes such as defilement, rape and human trafficking.

There have been reports of some chiefs and opinion leaders often interfering in the handling of such cases especially in rural communities.

Speaking during a Community Dialogue on Social Protection and Social Issues at Amonom in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region, she acknowledged the role of traditional authorities in community development and called on chiefs to use their influence to expose persons involved in the sexual abuse of children and human trafficking.

“We acknowledge the vital role that chiefs play in solving problems in their communities, but unlike land disputes and family feuds which can be resolved at the traditional courts, we appeal to them to report cases such as rape, defilement and child trafficking to the police for further actions.”

She said, the rationale behind the community dialogue programme is to educate community dwellers on ongoing government social intervention programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), School Feeding Programme and the Free Senior High School (Free SHS).

She however described as worrisome the widespread popularity of sport betting among young people in Ghana and advised students to concentrate on their education instead.

The District Chief Executive for Atiwa West, Isaac Akomaning Asamoah, encouraged people in the region to take advantage of the upcoming mass registration for the Ghana card in the Eastern Region scheduled for March 4, 2020 to March 27, 2020.

He said data gathered from the exercise will be used by government to facilitate the social, economic and political development of Ghana.