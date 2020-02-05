Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has said the office of the Special Prosecutor should be allowed to investigate the Airbus scandal since the issues involved are beyond Parliament.

Dr. Akoto Osei served as the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee when the deal to purchase the airbus military aircrafts at the centre of the scandal was approved.

Some have called for a parliamentary enquiry into the scandal but speaking to Citi News, the Old Tafo MP indicated that Parliament should allow the special prosecutor to deal with the scandal.

“Any Parliament should always be interested in issues that have to do with value for money but what is happening is not value for money. It is about bribery, that’s beyond Parliament. It is not something that Parliament will pursue.

“Now that it has come up, Parliament can decide the best way to do it but we are not talking about value for money here. We should allow the Special Prosecutor because it is an issue of bribery and corruption. That is what the law says they should look at.”