Members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists have suspended their nationwide strike.

The suspension of the strike is expected to take effect on Thursday, 6th February 2020.

The suspension, according to the Association follows a “fruitful deliberation and goodwill shown by stakeholders and the leadership of the union in a meeting held on the 5th of February, 2020.”

The Association in a statement entreated all members to “commence delivery of anaesthetist services to all forms of surgeries” following the suspension.

The strike was due to the Medical and Dental Council’s failure to acknowledge them as Certified Registered Anaesthetists.

After the partial withdrawal of their services, Anaesthetists across the country completely withdrew all their services.

Parliament, through the amendment of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 857; changed their names from Physician Assistants-Anaesthesia to Certified Registered Anaesthetists and ordered the Medical and Dental Council to apply the necessary conditions of service.

Other complaints

The Association has complained about the amendment’s lack of regard for their carrier progression and the lack of management opportunities for its members.

The Association also says that the Medical and Dental Council’s approach of introducing a new curriculum for their training in a bid to change the already existing Bachelor of Science Anesthesia to Bachelor of Science Physician Assistants is a clear violation of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 857 (Act 2013).

It has in the past claimed that the push for the name change is being resisted by Doctor Anaesthetists.

About anaesthetists

Anaesthetists are known as advanced practice nurses who administer anaesthesia for surgery or other medical procedures.

They work in collaboration with surgeons, anesthesiologists, dentists, podiatrists, and other professionals to ensure the safe administration of anaesthesia.

Anaesthesia is the administration of medication to allow medical procedures to be done without pain, and in some cases, without the patient being aware during the procedure.

