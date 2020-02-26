AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) Limited in partnership with Women in Mining Ghana (WiM-Gh) and Literacy for Life, has supported a call to action for increased Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) education, by joining pupils of the Community 8 Cluster of schools, Tema, to commemorate ‘International Women and Girls day in Science’ on the 14 February 2020.

Speaking at the gathering, Miss Keziah Enyan, Communication Specialist at AngloGold Ashanti, admonished the pupils to be disciplined, determined and stay focus on their studies in order to pursue career opportunities in the mining industry.

“In today’s world, quality education is the most important asset anyone can acquire. For without a highly skilled population, no nation can develop. The mining industry employs a whole range of skills, directly and indirectly; Engineering, Accounting, Finance, Legal, Logistics Communications, Welding, Driving, Catering and so much more. So, there is a lot for you to look forward to” she said.

In addition, Miss Emma Appiah Thompson, a volunteer and member of Women in Mining Ghana (WiM-Gh) also stated that, the group is committed to educating and mentoring the youth in making the right choices in life.

“The Women in Mining Ghana (WiM-Gh) team continually embarks on educational programs to assist our future leaders in choosing the right courses before entering senior high school education and possibly consider a career in the extractive Industries as well”.

She also reiterated continuous desire for WiM-Gh to partner with schools to sensitize young future leaders about the importance of females to take up courses in Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM).

In furtherance to AngloGold Ashanti’s goal to protect the environment, Miss Enyan appealed to the pupils of the school to help protect the environment.

“As we commemorate International Day for Women and Girls in Science, let’s not forget our environment. Women are natural nurturers and can save the world and our environment if we put our minds to it. At AngloGold Ashanti protecting the environment is one of our key values. You should also start in your own small way to help preserve the environment for future generations,” she said.

To wrap up the event, AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited gave out AngloGold Ashanti branded chocolates to the School in celebration of the month of love.

Madam Sylvian Clement, the Head Mistress of the Community 8 Cluster of schools, Tema, commended the team for their immense support.

She noted that “this is the second year organizing this event and we have had a lot of positive feedback from our teachers, the pupils and parents. It is important for these young ones to have you as role models and also have a visual representation of the future we always talk about”.

AngloGold Ashanti remains committed to supporting educational programmes in its areas of operation.