Motorists who use the Ashaiman-Klagon underpass will have to resort to alternate routes as the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) is scheduled to commence maintenance works on the underpass.

The tunnel which connects Nungua to Ashaiman will be closed from 12am on February 21, to 4 am on February 24, 2020.

According to the Highway Authority, all commuters, motorists, and pedestrians should commute on the designated alternative routes by the Authority to ease traffic.

Public Relations Officer of Ghana Highway Authority, Diana Seade in a Citi News interview outlined the alternative routes saying: “We are advising commuters to access the motorway through community 18 roads and exit at the Ashaiman overhead bridge or the motorway roundabout to their intended destinations.”

From Ashaiman to Nungua; commuters are to use the Community 9 hospital road through to Community 3 to reach the Tema Beach Road for access to Nungua.

Commuters can also use Motorway to Tetteh-Quarshie Interchange.