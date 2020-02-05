The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey has written to the Electoral Commission, demanding information on how the Commission selected its consultants.

Mr. Norgbey is basing his request in accordance with the Right to Information Law.

The MP wants to know the processes the Commission adopted prior to contracting the services of Dr. Ofori-Adjei, IT Consultant and Mr. A. Akrofi, Procurement Consultant; and whether the said procurement was done in accordance with Part 6 of the Public Procurement Act.

Per a letter dated 3rd February 2020, written by Mr. Norgbey’s lawyer, Martin Kpebu and addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, the lawmaker is requesting in hard copy form or on a flash drive, the record of the proceedings for the said procurement.

This is the first test of the Right to Information Law which took effect last month.

The Electoral Commission is thus expected to take a decision on the matter and send a written response to the Ashaiman lawmaker within 14 days upon receipt of the application.

It, however, remains unclear whether the Electoral Commission has received the request.

Read the full letter below: