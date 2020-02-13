The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up its Manifesto Committee for the 2020 general elections.

The Committee chaired by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Committee’s mandate includes undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 Manifesto and to engage all relevant stakeholders on the subject with the view to coming out with the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto.

It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally and accordingly produce a comprehensive manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu.

Below is the full list of the composition of the committee: