Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 address a town hall meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The meeting will focus solely on updating Ghanaians on the fulfilment of government’s promises and commitments made ahead of the 2020 elections.

It will be recalled that in the 2016 manifesto of the NPP, it committed to 388 promises.

President Nana Akufo-Addo last year tasked the office of the Vice President to lead an exercise to produce empirical data on the status of these 388 promises the then-candidate and now President Akufo-Addo made to the people of Ghana.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Sunday, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said having completed the exercise and with the approval of Cabinet, Dr. Bawumia will lead the town hall meeting that will provide bullet by bullet details on the performance of the administration in fulfilling its manifesto promises.

Mr. Nkrumah said the exercise will be heavily data-driven and the data will be made available to the Ghanaian public and other stakeholders.

The Minister disclosed that evidence of the work done will also be mounted in a Results Fair Exhibition led by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation similar to that which took place in Accra a few weeks ago.

“Dr. Bawumia’s presentation will set the tone as a public accounting mechanism for the work done by the Akufo-Addo administration with reference to its 388 manifesto promises and commitments,” he said.

Invited guests from across academia, civil society groups, political parties and the general public have been invited to participate in the Town Hall Meeting.

Mr. Nkrumah encouraged the media to take a keen interest in the data that shows how much of the administration’s commitments have been fulfilled completely or being fulfilled within the first 3years and 2 months of the Akufo-Addo government.

The theme for the event is “Demonstrating fulfilment of our promises.”

The objectives of the Government Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair are to ensure accountability in accordance with the 1992 Constitution, guarantee inclusive and participatory development and provide an opportunity for the citizenry to interact with the implementation ministries on performance and impacts of the flagship programmes.