The Akufo-Addo government will today Tuesday, February 11, 2020, outline its achievements at a town hall meeting in Kumasi.

The meeting which will be led by Vice, President Dr. Mahammadu Bawumia will be followed by a Result Fair, where government’s major gains will be displayed in the form of pictures and videos.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had earlier indicated that today’s event will be data-driven with evidence of work done in the last three years.

“The exercise will be heavily data-driven and made available to the Ghanaian public and other stakeholders immediately afterwards. Evidence of work done will also be mounted in a Result Fair Exhibition, which will be led by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, similar to what took place in Accra some few weeks ago.”

“Dr. Bawumia’s presentation will set the tone as a public accounting mechanism for the work done by the Akufo-Addo administration with reference to its 388 manifesto promises and commitments”, he added.

The theme for the event is “Demonstrating fulfilment of our promises.”

Invited guests from across academia, civil society groups, political parties and the general public have been invited to participate in the Town Hall Meeting.

Meeting to ensure accountability

The Information Minister also encouraged the media to take a keen interest in the data that shows how much of the administration’s commitments have been fulfilled completely or being fulfilled within the first three years and two months of the Akufo-Addo government.

The objectives of the Government Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair are to ensure accountability in accordance with the 1992 Constitution, guarantee inclusive and participatory development and provide an opportunity for the citizenry to interact with the implementation ministries on performance and impacts of the flagship programmes.