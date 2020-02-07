The West African Examination Council (WAEC) will conduct the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, for private candidates from 10th to 15th February 2020.

According to a statement from the Council, 2,154 students made up of 1,210 males and 944 females will be sitting for this examination.

The examination will take place at eleven centres throughout the country.

The Council further wished all candidates success in their papers and urged the supervisors and invigilators to be vigilant during the examination.

About BECE for private candidates

The examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

It consists of candidates who previously sat for BECE but could not make the required grade(s) and first-timer candidates who must be 16 years and above.

The examination is conducted in the regional capitals of Ghana in February each year.

Read below the full statement from WAEC

