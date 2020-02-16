The EP College of Education in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North municipality of the Northern Region held it’s forth congregation for the 2019 year group.

At a ceremony at the EP college, the principal of the college, Ibrahim James Gurundow urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the college by being disciplined, patriotic and modest.

“Today, the college is officially dispatching you into the whole wide world as its ambassadors. As ambassadors of this great institution, be guided by and exhibit the core values of the college. Respect for diversity, commitments to integrity and honesty. Besides this values, you should be disciplined, patriotic and modest in all you do”

He further encouraged them to seek excellence and be ethical in their dealings as that would solidify them on the path of success.

He cautioned them to avoid short cuts in life and eschew greed and the crave for wealth.

“Remember that in life, there are no short cuts, smartness never synonymous to cheating. When people cheat, they polish it and say they are smart. Please don’t indulge in that, please I admonish you to eschew greed and craving for wealth as is the root of most evils in our world today.”

Mr. James Gurundow also used the occasion to appeal to government to assist the college with adequate infrastructure

“The long-expected fruits of the Free Senior would soon be knocking at our doors and we dare not disappoint them by turning them away. But our facilities are also distressed and there is very little that we can do as management. So we calling on the authorities to wake up to this call. We need some facilities to accommodate them both residential and lecture halls.”

In all, 471 students graduated from college. Out of this, 453 graduands had their certificates ready while 18 are still waiting as the institute of education (UCC) is still sorting out issues with it.

Four students had first class honours, 106 with second class upper, 209 with second class lower. 101 had third class whilst 33 had passed.

The college is working hard to improve on its objective of achieving 50-50% admission ratio for both male and female.