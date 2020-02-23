The Bono Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended one of its executives and two other members for “misconducting” themselves on some social media platforms of the party.

The three, Suleman Ibrahim, Abdul Hafiz and Mumuni Yeskuru are said to have engaged in insults on the various platforms of the party and have been slapped with a six-month suspension.

A letter signed by the Regional Secretary of the Party, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, said, “Your suspension comes as a result of your misconduct on the various social media platforms.”

The party has since directed the regional youth wing of the party to replace Mumuni Yeskuru, who until the punishment, was the Deputy TESCON Coordinator for the party in the region.

He had previously served as President of TESCON at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

Suleman Ibrahim is a former TESCON President for the Tanoso Community Health Nursing School in the Ahafo Region.

Abdul Hafiz, on the other hand, is a Social Media Communicator affiliated to the party.

According to the party, it had cautioned the three about their behaviour but they did not heed to the advice which led to their suspension for six months.

Bono Regional NPP Communication Director, Seth Asare Bediako in an interview with Citi News said the suspension is to serve as a deterrent to members of the party on various platforms to be decorous as they engage in political campaigns.