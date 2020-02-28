The Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) says Police have begun investigations into an alleged rape case against Fredrick Ayisi, a form three student of Ghana National College.

Police sources say the suspect, who is a step-son of Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Ayisi allegedly lured the victim, a form one student of the same school to his house and raped her.

Speaking to Citi News, the Central Regional Police Commander, DSP Irene Oppong said that the suspect will be arraigned today.

“The case was reported by the management of the school on 24th February, 2020 and the accused was arrested on the same day. Medical forms were released by the police to the victim to be taken to the hospital and the management of the school were advised to take the victim through counselling. The suspect was sent to Cape Coast District Court 2 on 27th February, 2020 but the court did not sit. He has been brought back to be sent tomorrow [February 28],” she said.

Statistics on rape

According to the Annual Crime statistics released by the Ghana Police Service, rape cases increased by 3 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Per the Annual Crime Statistics, whereas a total of 497 rape cases were recorded in 2016, the figure went up to 514 in 2017.

Many have complained that most rape and defilement cases are not reported due to the stigmatization of the victim or the status of the suspect in society.

There are complaints that even with such cases that are reported, the families of the victims discontinue the cases in court.

Some have also accused the police of not investigating rape and defilement cases thoroughly.