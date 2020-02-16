China has tightened restrictions on movement in Hubei province as it continues to battle the coronavirus.

Sixty-million people have been told to stay at home unless there is an emergency, and the use of private cars has been banned indefinitely.

Hubei and the city of Wuhan have been hit hardest by the outbreak, which has now claimed 1,665 lives in China.

But China has announced a drop in new cases for a third consecutive day and says it is controlling the spread.

The virus is a new strain of coronavirus and causes an acute respiratory disease which has been named Covid-19.

In another development, some 400 Americans are being taken off a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined in a Japanese port.

Of that group, 40 are infected with the coronavirus, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says.

What are the new Hubei measures?

Although people have been ordered to stay at home, they will be allowed to leave in an emergency, In addition, a single person from each household will be allowed to leave the building every three days to buy food and essential items.

On housing estates, one entrance will be kept open. It will be guarded to ensure that only residents can enter or leave.

All other businesses will stay closed, except chemists, hotels, food shops and medical services.

Vehicles used for the delivery of essential goods are exempt from the car ban.

Meanwhile, authorities in the capital, Beijing, have ordered everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days or risk punishment.

China’s central bank will also disinfect and store used banknotes before recirculating them in a bid to stop the virus spreading.

What is the latest on cases?

On Sunday, authorities reported 2,009 new cases – down from 2,641 on Saturday, and 5,090 the day before.

New cases spiked earlier in the week after a change in the way they were counted but have been falling ever since. In total, more than 68,500 people have so far been infected in China.

National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said the figures showed China was managing to curb the outbreak.

“The effects of epidemic prevention and control in various parts of the country can already be seen.”

The commission’s daily bulletin also reported 142 more deaths nationwide, the vast majority in Hubei.

However Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that along with a drop in infections within Hubei there had been a rapid increase in the number of people who had recovered.