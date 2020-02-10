Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Kenya after one of them – a chef at a local restaurant – was recorded allegedly caning a Kenyan worker.

The footage was broadcast by a local TV station.

The police tweeted on Sunday that they had raided Chez Wou Restaurant in the suburb of Kileleshwa in the capital, Nairobi, where the four were working.

They said that only one of the Chinese nationals had a work permit.

“Eight Kenyans who work at the hotel were also escorted to Kilimani Police Station for further interrogation,” the police said.

The Chinese embassy in Kenya tweeted that it was aware of the video and that it “supports” investigations by Kenyan authorities:

“The Embassy noticed a video clip about a Chinese chef and Kenyan colleague issued by K24 TV today. We support the Kenyan police to investigate the whole issue thoroughly according to Kenyan laws. Whoever violating the law will face the legal consequences.”