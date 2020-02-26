Citi FM and Citi TV have put together a number of activities to mark this year’s Heritage Month.

This year’s celebration was launched at a press conference at the Headquarters of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Present were the MCE of the AMA, Mohammed Sowah, CEO of Omni Media Limited, Samuel Attah Mensah, CEO of Akwasi Agyemang and Jerry Ahmed CEO of Coast Development Authority.

In his address, the CEO of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah Mensah outlined the activities for this year’s Heritage Month.

He said March is a month to learn, appreciate, celebrate, and tell the story of Ghana through various ways.

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show, will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

It is a great opportunity to learn Ghanaian historical facts, heritage and traditions with the on-air series.

Aside from that there is the Heritage Caravan which explores 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana, in 7days.

The Heritage Caravan starts from the 1st to the 7th of March, 2020.

From March 12 to 14, 2020, there shall be the Heritage Art Festival at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

This festival serves as a platform to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

The art festival will be crowned off with an event that will allow you explore the taste of Ghana for a day.

Also at the Forecourt of the AMA, on the March 14, 2020, Citi FM and Citi TV will treat your taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’.

Music is not left out in this celebration. On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

It will be a night to enjoy the Ga Heritage and Music in collaboration with the AMA, at the Forecourt of the AMA office.

The climax of the whole celebration on March 28, 2020 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Citi 97.3 FM will present the Music of Ghanaian Origin concert.

This year’s promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.

It’s a Month of History, Entertainment, Education and Appreciation of all things Ghana, with the Heritage Month.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.