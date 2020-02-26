The Minority in Parliament says current policies and interventions put in place to manage Ghana’s cocoa sector are not making any gains.

The Minority Spokesperson on Agric, Eric Opoku who referenced the current producer price of cocoa explained that the current government’s interventions have worsened the plight of cocoa farmers.

At a forum in Accra, Eric Opoku who doubles as Member of Parliament accused the current administration of prioritizing increasing administrative cost of COCOBOD to the detriment of cocoa farmers.

“The producer price index of cocoa in the last 20 years in Ghana is a clear testament of President’s Mahama’s superior record in the promotion of the welfare of cocoa farmers. At the time President Mahama was leaving office, a bag of cocoa was being purchased at GHS 475 indicating that over the four year period, President Mahama added GHS 263 to a bag of cocoa.

“In 2017, Nana Addo took the mantle, up to the end of 2019 the price is GHS 515, indicating that, over the three years, Nana Akufo-Addo has added GHS 40 to the price of cocoa. It is sad to note that, rather than increasing the producer price of cocoa and promote the welfare of cocoa farmers, the Akufo-Addo government has increased office expenditure at COCOBOD head office to the detriment of the hardworking cocoa farmers in the country. Indeed, cocoa farmers are suffocating.”

In the past, President Akufo-Addo had criticized Mr. Mahama for overseeing what he called zero progress in the cocoa sector.

But Mr. Opoku said the president rather needed to admit he had “failed cocoa farmers in Ghana.”

Mr. Opoku has said the government’s decision to stop the supply of free fertilizers to cocoa farmers was worrying.

This is not the first time, the Minority is accusing President Akufo-Addo of having a “lack of sympathy for the plight of the poor cocoa farmer.”