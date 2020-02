The auction forms part of the processes outlined by the Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah, to facilitate payments to the affected customers. Vehicles on display included saloon cars like KIA RIO, Toyota Corollas, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai, Suzuki Alto, among others.

The floor price set by the auctioneers ranged between 3,360 cedis to 19,700 cedis for the vehicles registered between 2007 and 2017.