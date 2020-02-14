The first case of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa has been recorded in Egpyt.

This is according to the World Health Organization following discussions with Egyptian officials.

Egpyt’s health ministry failed to give details such as the nationality of the patient but said the affected person, was a ‘foreigner’ and has been hospitalised in isolation.

The virus was found in the patient on Friday with officials saying he did not show any symptom of the virus.

The patient is however said to be stable.

A statement from the World Health Organization, Egpyt said;

“Today @WHO confirmed the appearance of the first cases of the new corona virus in Egypt after the confirmation of the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population. The case was transferred as a foreign person to the hospital for isolation, follow-up and health check, as the case carries the virus and does not show any symptoms, and his condition is completely stable. #COVID19″

The coronavirus outbreak which has been declared a global health emergency is believed to have started from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China.

More than 66,000 cases have been confirmed globally, with over 1,300 deaths recorded. Majority of the cases have been recorded in China.

Suspected cases in Ghana

In Ghana, about 15 suspected cases were tested and all turned out to be negative.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the virus, now named COVID-19, poses a “grave threat” to the world, with chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying the virus could have “more powerful consequences than any terrorist action”.