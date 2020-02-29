A Kenyan judge has suspended flights between Kenya and China and ordered the state to prepare a plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

China Southern Airlines flights on the Guangzhou-Changsha-Nairobi route had been suspended since 11 February but that suspension was lifted on Wednesday when 239 passengers arrived in Kenya.

The Law Society of Kenya then filed a case asking the court to suspend flights again.

The court found in favour of the law society.

Justice James Makau suspended the flights for 10 days and ordered the state to prepare a “contingency plan on the prevention, surveillance and response to coronavirus”.

The plan is to be presented in court for scrutiny.