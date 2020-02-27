Love can be fleeting and fragile but when treated as something precious and not be taken for granted, it becomes something truly amazing. The amazing relationship and social ties we share is strong in Ghanaian society. The love shared among family and friends, and all Ghanaians is always memorable, especially in critical conditions demise of a relative, sickness or disease outbreak. Some love and social ties have been clearly displayed since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) reported from Wuhan, China on 31st December, 2019. Some parents and friends who have relatives in China, especially in Wuhan have been calling for possible evacuation.

But is evacuation the best option during such disease outbreak?

Despite the high fatality rate and infectious rate of the virus claiming 2,618 lives and infecting 79,331 people globally as at February 24, 2020, at 10 am (WHO, 2020). We are still hopeful that China and the entire globe shall surely overcome the outbreak the soonest possible. At least, the recovery of 27,417 patients in Mainland China gives much hope. According to WHO report dated 24th February 2020, 29 countries have recorded 2069 COVID-19 confirmed cases outside of China. These countries include the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Viet Nam, Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, USA, Canada, Italy, Germany, France, UK, Russian Federation, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Sweden, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, and Lebanon. So far no African country has recorded COVID-19 case.

Currently, in China, the measures including shutting down of transportation, suspension of public gatherings, quarantining close contacts, containment or mass isolation and public mobilization to comply with hygiene practices such as regular hand washing, have helped to reduce the spread of the infection. Hence the number of new cases has reduced. New cases on the Chinese mainland has dropped to 415 on Monday. About 24 out of 34 provinces or regions recorded zero new cases on February 24. China’s “forceful” measures that some of us living in China were not comfortable with, have reduced the disease spread and protected all people living in China and the globe.

Family and friends should do as much as possible to allay the fear, especially those who have their wards or relatives and friends at Wuhan and Huanggang (the two neighbouring cities where most of the cases have been confirmed to be positive). The provinces some of us are staying, like Beijing, has few cases: little over 399 cases, with 4 deaths. What is needed most from family and friends is the social support both spiritually and psychologically. Support us in prayers and give us message of hope full of inspirations. Rather than calls for evacuation which can endanger the entire population in Ghana if WHO guidelines or protocols for an effective surveillance system, screening, isolation/quarantine, evacuation, etc are not followed before, during and after the 14 day incubation period on arrival.

Colleague students in China, family and friends calling for evacuation, please let’s closely look at the context of evacuation by Japan and other evacuation from the quarantined “almighty” Diamond Princess Cruise Ship…

Despite the warning by the World Health Organization (WHO) that evacuation of nationals from China to their home countries carries the risk of spreading the deadly coronavirus, some countries took the health risks and evacuated their citizens.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said, “there are possibilities that also asymptomatic people, people showing no symptoms at all, could be infectious, are definitely interesting and concerning and have to be closely looked at”. “That is all I can say so far It is one of the big unknowns about this virus, which has to be solved.

The Unintended Consequences…

According to the New York Times, among the passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were flown back were 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. This made President Trump furious that infected US citizens have been brought back to US.

“Three repatriated Japanese from Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, have been confirmed to be infected by the virus, bringing the number of cases in Japan to 20, according to the health ministry on Feb. 1.

One of the three, who was aboard a flight chartered by the Japanese government from Wuhan on Jan. 29, tested positive in a follow-up check after initially testing negative upon his return to Japan.

Assuming such unintended consequences arise from our positive calls for evacuation has it occurred to some countries, how can the health system of Ghana manage such cases?

Indeed, we want to survive, indeed we love our family and friends in China, especially in Wuhan and Huanggang, but how can we help best? Can all Institutions in Ghana ensure over 90% compliance to directives to prevent the spread of the virus if the unintended consequences occur? According to the Global Health Index Report, 2019, Ghana has been ranked 105/1 95 with a score of 35.5/100 in terms of pandemics and epidemics preparedness. This means there is much gap to be addressed.

Currently, in Beijing, the university I am in does not allow students to move outside campus, and no visitors are allowed in. There is a restriction on movement and all gathering are banned. Each student currently on campus has been given free thermometer to monitor individual temperature twice daily and report the values in the morning and in the evening. Students not wearing masks are not allowed to move out of the apartment. At the entrance to the markets and shopping malls at the University campus, we are screened before entry. This is the “health-in-all” approach and every Institution is ensuring high compliance. Can these be adhered to in Ghana?

I suggest the positive calls with good intentions for evacuation should be directed to calls on government to continue the support being given to our wards. Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Mr Edward Boateng, his deputy, Dr Charles Dwamena, and the entire team, the President, Mr Felix Gyawu and other executives of National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)-China, have done their utmost best to manage the situation affecting citizens of Ghana especially students, residing in China, particularly Wuhan. It is my hope that such support continues.

To be continued…

–

By: Douglas Adu-Fokuo

RN.MPH.IMPH Scholar

(Ghanaian students in China)