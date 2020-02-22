Some members of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) have kicked against what they say is the high filing fees being charged by the party for various national leadership positions.

Mr. Kweku Quansah, aspiring to the National Chairman position, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the nomination fees were outrageously high for a socialist democratic party.

He cautioned that, it could prevent many otherwise capable CPP members from contesting for elective positions.

Mr. Quansah, who was the party’s 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, said “this is unacceptable and we must all kick against it.”

“Most of the aspirants oppose these whopping fees on the grounds that it defeats CPP’s central commitment as a socialist democratic party.”

He said leadership positions in the party should not be up for the “highest bidder – that was inconsistent with what Nkrumaists stood for.”

“Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s mission was to empower those marginalised by the elitist ideology and philosophy; create room for the ordinary Ghanaian to play active roles in political leadership in ways that strengthen productivity and solidarity, we as a party must not lose sight of our fundamental principles.”

Filing fees

The CPP has fixed a filing fee of GH¢170,000.00 for presidential aspirants with that of the National Chairman position going for GH¢70,000.00.

National Vice- Chairperson, Treasurer, and General Secretary aspirants are to pay GH¢50,000.00, while the filing fee for the National Organizer has been pegged at GH¢30,000.00; with that of Women Organizer, GH¢20,000.00 and Youth Organizer GH¢20, 000.00.

They would also have to pay GH¢2,000.00 for nomination forms.

Mr. Quansah called for a downward review of the fees to provide space for more people to enter the race for various positions in the party.

He cited the case of Mr. Ebenezer Agbenya, a teacher, who has picked forms to contest for the General Secretary position; and has taken to social media –Facebook, to raise funds because of the high filing fees.

Professor Kwaku Asare a seasoned lawyer and accountant, has also spoken against what he described as the unreasonably high filing fees.

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna, the Acting National Chairperson, is however, defending the fees, saying, it would help to mobilise funds to finance the party’s activities.

She added that the amount involved showed how serious and important these positions were to the Party.

The CPP Central Committee has fixed Friday, March 27 and Saturday 28 as the tentative dates for the party’s National Delegate Congress at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Information available to GNA shows that, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna; Mr Kweku Quansah, and Mrs. Araba Bentsi Enchill, have picked forms to contest for the National Chairmanship position.

Mr John B. Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary has picked a nomination form for Vice Chairman, with Mr. Agbenya, and Nana Yaa Jantuah, a Communication Specialist, having picked forms for General Secretary.

Mr. Moses Yirimambo Ambing and Mr Rashid Alao, have picked National Organizer forms, while Mr Nabila Basiru and Mr Osei Kofi Acquah, have also picked forms to contest for the National Youth Organiser, with Hajia Aisha Futa and Mrs. Rose Austin Tenadu, having bought forms to contest for the National Women Organiser slot.

The party opened its nominations on February 6th and this is expected to end on Friday February 28th.