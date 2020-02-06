The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has deferred the debate on the agreements for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam to next Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The Speaker communicated the decision in a ruling after hostilities resumed in the chamber on Thursday over whether the procedure for the consideration of the agreements was right.

“The Minority Leader talks about not being able to participate even as we speak today. I will say I trust that will not happen because that will be another boycott approach, which I will not recommend,” the Speaker said his address.

He also urged the legislators to prepare adequately for the debate with the extra time given.

“I adjourn this matter to Tuesday for any member who wants to do any research, any analysis or presentation whatsoever to get himself or herself fully prepared,” he declared.

The Minority had threatened boycott debates on the matter and demanded the withdrawal of the agreements.

Three agreements amounting to US$993 million are currently before the House pending approval.

The Minority resisted the approval process before Parliament went on recess in 2019 to pave way for the requisite due diligence on the deal.

Defense from Majority

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has, however, said the Minority’s concerns about the cost of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project are misplaced.

In his view, the scope of the work to be done warrants the budgeted amount for the project.

He defended the deal, saying that the estimated amount involved key components such as the acquisition of lands.