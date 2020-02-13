The Attorney General’s office has requested the discharge of one of the 10 suspects facing court for allegedly trying to destabilise the state.

The request for the discharge of the suspect, Geshong Akpa, follows a bail request applied by the defendants.

According to the State Attorney, Hilda Craig, the Attorney General has completed the bill of indictment and has indicted all accused persons except Gerhong Akpa, who is civilian working with the army.

She further explained that the state will officially make this known to the district court where committal processes are taking place next week.

Bail request dismissed again

Meanwhile, the High Court again dismissed the application for bail for the accused persons.

The other persons standing trial are Dr. Fredrick Mac Palm, Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar

According to the judge, Ruby Quayeson, she does not believe the accused persons will make themselves available for trial hence her decision to deny them bail.

The accused persons, made up four civilians, five military personnel and a senior police officer, are said to be part of a group known as the Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organise a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

They reportedly put together a plan to target some key installations including the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcast Corporation, the National police trading school, 37 Military Hospital and Burma Camp.

Their arrests, in October 2019, followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.

The government also said meetings between the civilian suspects and serving military personnel with a view to executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purported coup “were closely monitored.”