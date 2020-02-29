The Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah, has called for the release of Dr. Frederick Mac Palm on bail.

According to her, the continuous detention of Dr. Mac Palm, the Managing Director of Citadel Hospital, is a clear breach of his fundamental rights.

Dr. Mac-Palm was arrested in September 2019 and the legislator feels police have had enough time to complete investigations.

“…It is the law I am calling on because his fundamental rights are being violated. He is been kept in the police cells for six months and I think six months is enough time for them to finish their investigations.”

“You know you can only keep him for that long period if he has been convicted but he hasn’t been convicted yet. Your case hasn’t been heard by a court yet and then you have kept him for this period if it were you, you won’t be happy,” she said to Citi News.

The prosecution in the case earlier told a district court in Accra that the police had completed investigations.

The prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, also disclosed that the case docket had been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

Background to destabilisation plot

With Dr. Mac Palm, security officials also said they seized several weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices at the Citadel Hospital, at Alajo and at another location at Kpone Bawaleshie near Dodowa in Accra.

Dr. Mac Palm is among nine persons facing charges of treason felony.

Other persons standing trial are Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

The accused persons are said to be part of a group known as the Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organise a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

They reportedly put together a plan to target some key installations including the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcast Corporation, the National police trading school, 37 Military Hospital and Burma Camp.

Their arrests, in September 2019, followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.

The government also said meetings between the civilian suspects and serving military personnel with a view to executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purported coup “were closely monitored.”