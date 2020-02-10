Dislabelled, an organization aimed at providing career and educational development opportunities for persons with disabilities in Ghana has held a Forum for Practitioners/NGOs in the Disability space, on the theme ‘Taking Your Practice to the Next Level’.

The goal of this forum held at the Soronko Academy in East Legon was to provide a platform to keep practitioners abreast with new methods to improve their organizations and to establish a solid network of practitioners who can share information and encourage each other.

According to the Co-founder of Dislabelled, Efua Kumea Asibon, the organization recognizes that practitioners play a key role in the provision of resources and guidance for persons with disabilities and as such could benefit from information on how they can upgrade their skills, better their profession, and provide quality training as practitioners.

Participants at the well-attended forum were taken through practical steps on how to finance their organizations, as well as how to grow and manage their funds.

One of the speakers, Prince Dagadu noted that participants could leverage on online resources to support them to manage their accounts better, and advised them to crosscheck the validity of financial institutions and investment funds with the appropriate institutions before they engage in any form of transaction with them.

Renowned Ghanaian Social Entrepreneur and CEO of Soronko Solutions, Regina Honu handled a session dubbed ‘Developing your Practice’, where she called on stakeholders within the disability space to adopt strategic ways that would attract people to accept their vision and mission to sell their brands.

She further advised the participants to focus on the core mandate of their organisations and be innovative in solving problems faced by persons living with disabilities.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Building a Concrete Brand and Solid Marketing Strategy’, Danielle Ofori-Attah, explained that packaging was essential for successful marketing of a product or service, as it adds value to them.

She, therefore, advised participants to prioritise the issue of packaging as part of their business strategies

A participant, Baaba Enchill, the Founder of Hope Setters Autism Centre, said she had benefited immensely from the forum and pledged to implement the knowledge acquired to enhance her service delivery.

“Programmes of this nature should be organised much frequently to enhance service delivery and to enable us to learn from each other,” she stressed.

Dislabelled was founded in July 2012 by Efua Kumea Asibon, Nana Ama Akowuah and Sedinam Worlanyo. The organization has won many awards, notably the Queen’s Young Leaders Award by Her Majesty the Queen of England, the Princess Diana Award for social entrepreneurs.

On the 29th of February 2020, Dislabelled will be organizing a Forum for Parents of Children with Cognitive Disabilities and will subsequently be coordinating other programs and projects for persons with disability, as well as practitioners and parents in the disability space.