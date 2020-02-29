The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has reassured residents that the selected projects within her constituency to be completed within a year.

The legislator, during her tour in the Ga East Municipal Assembly, said: “the contract period for the roads is a year, the bridges six months or less. We are very hopeful that the contractors will do a good thing and work within the time frame. But there is a lot I know that is coming in this year.”

She also applauded authorities for amicably resolving disputes arising from the breakdown of houses and properties to pave way for redevelopment projects.

She reassured residents whose areas have not received projects to not be worried as ongoing projects are in the pipeline.

Among the projects include Taifa Gye Nyame drains construction, Taifa Bankyease drains construction, Taifa Obohene Down drains construction, Kaiser Valley (Dome-Taifa Link Road) drains construction, Dome Crossing drains construction, Culvert and Proposed Footbridge Construction at Dome Hamburg School Area, Kwabenya road boundary, Abokobi-Teiman, Abokobi-Agbogba Road Construction, and Pantang Landfill-Agbogba road construction.