Don Cemon, frontline artiste for SkyView Entertainment was among the many winners at the 3rd edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

Although nominated in two different categories, the Wonderful Jesus hitmaker picked up the award for Urban Song Of The Year with ‘Aseda’ which features Ampong.

He beat off competition from Akesse Brempong, Celestine Donkor, Paa Boateng, among others.

His declaration as a winner was met with huge cheers from patrons present.

Born Simon Osei, the Bless Me hitmaker released a 12 track album Wonderful Jesus which featured stars including Obaapa Christy and Ampong.